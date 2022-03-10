cardi b libel case youtuber
Cardi B Blasts Trolls For Complaining About The Photo Of Her Son That She Shared

Back in September, Cardi B gave birth to her second child with Offset. In a statement the couple shared with People, they revealed for the first time that the baby is a boy. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” they wrote. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” Things seem to be going well with the rappers’ baby boy, but fans have yet to see a picture him. However, some people on Twitter decided to push a little too hard for that much-wanted photo.

On Tuesday, Cardi shared a tweet about her son’s teething problems. In response, a fan wrote, “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet.” Cardi then shared an extremely close picture of her son’s eye, writing, “That’s all y’all will get.” But people begged her for more, which eventually made her mad.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she wrote. “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff … If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff.”

On the flip side, one fan offered her support, which earned them a far nicer response. “You right babes… Imma let people have their fun,” Cardi wrote. “Cause my next single is super pressure.”

