It looks like the Bardigang is going to have to wait a little bit longer for new music. Over the course of the past few months, Cardi B has been teasing her long-awaited sophomore album. She’s released buzzy singles “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami),” which have fueled anticipation for her first album since her 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy.

But today (May 14), Cardi took to Twitter to explain that she will likely not drop an album until next year.

Cardi is not one to mince words, however, a fan suggested that some might not appreciate her bluntness. The fan also said that while this wears Cardi out, it is ultimately Cardi’s choice to interact with haters.

Cardi b Says there is no album this year.. are you SHOCKED? pic.twitter.com/a99WA2umUH — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) May 14, 2024

The rapper acknowledged this, and said she plans to dial it back. In more ways than one.

“Exactly and I tell myself this all the time..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass…” she said. “anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year.. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Though a Cardi feature is usually the key to a banger, fans have been waiting for a full body of work for over six years.

But it seems she might change her mind, as she has since deleted the interaction.