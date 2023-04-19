After a vibrant performance at Coachella last weekend, Blackpink has shared their much-anticipated “Carpool Karaoke” segment. The ladies stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden for one of the show’s final episodes and sang some tunes with the show’s host.

Corden and the ladies kicked things off with “Pink Venom,” the lead single from Blackpink’s second album, Born Pink. Shortly after, they recall training on how to dance a decade prior, and challenge Corden to show off his best krumping moves.

They then take it back to one of their earlier hits, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” dancing and grooving throughout.

The girls then explained their training routines, and recalled growing up with their goals in mind. They reminisced fondly over the music of their fellow girl group, TLC.

“They had vocals, they had raps, and they had a bit of hip-hop,” said Jennie.

Corden then asked if they wanted to sing some TLC, to which they responded with an enthusiastic, unanimous “Yes!”

Corden and Blackpink belted out “No Scrubs,” taking us back to the ’90s.

Shortly after, Corden ran down the girls’ accolades, noting that they were the most subscribed-to act on YouTube, globally, and that they were the first K-pop group with a number-one album on the Billboard 200. He then challenged them to break even more records, like the fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head toy, the most handclaps in one minute, and the most Jenga blocks removed from a tower in one minute.

Check out the clip above.