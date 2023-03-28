At this point, who knows how many “Carpool Karaoke” segments we have left, since The Late Late Show With James Corden is set to air its final episode on April 28. Corden is making the most of his final days on the show, though, by bringing on some heavy hitters for “Carpool Karaoke.” He hosted Bad Bunny a couple weeks ago, and on last night’s (March 27) show, it was Lil Nas X who hopped in the passenger seat.

The segment started with Corden taking notice of Lil Nas X’s shirt, which featured a bedazzled cross (certainly a departure from all the devil stuff). Nas explained, “Oh, this? You know, I’m having my, like, ‘woman of God’ moment. Like, hmm, Christian era.” Corden then joked, “I feel like Mary Magdalene,” a Biblical figure who was a Jesus Christ associate and is often portrayed as having been a prostitute. Nas didn’t get it, though, asking, “Who’s Mary Mag-dolan?” Corden replied, “It’s a long story, let’s not get into it.”

Aside from driving around and singing songs, the main attraction of this installment was Nas and Corden stopping by the Bold And The Beautiful set to film a scene for the long-running daytime soap opera. Nas was given the part of a waiter, while Corden was relegated to holding breadsticks in the background.

Watch the “Carpool Karaoke” segment above.