Lil Nas X may have spent the last several days (actually, years) defending his sexuality but it turns out all it took for him to reverse course was a co-sign from the right artist. Of course, he was joking when he said goodbye to his queer icon status after learning he’s Saweetie‘s celebrity crush… but we’d understand if he wasn’t, to be honest.

Last week, after a Twitter user trolled Nas, writing, “I feel like he’s not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced,” Saweetie got into some hot water with fans over liking the tweet by mistake. After realizing her error and removing the like, she explained, “He was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video. I didn’t see the shadiness …*unlikes*”

he was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes* — 💎 (@Saweetie) March 18, 2023

However, Nas, a Twitter veteran and a pro at handling awkward situations, showed there were no hard feelings by quote tweeting a fan account’s post of a video featuring Saweetie talking about her crush on him on E! News. During the interview, Saweetie admits, “My celebrity guy crush is Lil Nas. He is so fine. He looks better than me!” She also cracked wise about wanting to know his skincare regimen.

In response, Nas wrote, “Goodbye LGBT community,



we had a great run.”

goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run. 💓 https://t.co/DyXnZOqNry — pussy (@LilNasX) March 21, 2023

Given that as recently as last year, fans were getting romantically connecting Saweetie to practically every eligible male rapper out, this one was out of left field. But it’s nice to know Nas and Saweetie have mutual respect for each other — maybe that can lead to some music (please?).

