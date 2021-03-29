Lil Nas X’s video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” has been the talk of the music world since it was released on Friday. Some people love it while others don’t care for some elements of it, like its setting in Hell and Nas giving Satan a lap dance. Nas has spent some time responding to the backlash over the past few days and his latest return-fire is a new longer version of the song, which he has cheekily dubbed the “Satan’s Extended Version.”

The original song runs for 2 minutes and 17 seconds, while the extended version is beefed up to 2 minutes and 50 seconds. The longer version extends the outro with more of the instrumental and some lyrics from earlier in the track repeated.

Nas previously addressed the theme of the video, tweeting shortly after its release, “y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao.” Over the weekend, he also responded to criticism from Joyner Lucas, who raised concerns about the song’s potential impact on children who like “Old Town Road.” Nas replied, “i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself.”

y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

Listen to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Satan’s Extended Version)” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.