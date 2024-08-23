Cash Cobain has risen to stardom on the wave of his pioneering production style of pairing sexy samples with compelling drill rhythms. His newly released debut album, Play Cash Cobain, is laden with the sound, and one of the best examples is his standout focus track, “Act Like.” As its title suggests, it’s an inquisitive plea to a lover, based on a sample of R&B star Tyrese Gibson’s 2002 hit “How You Gonna Act Like That.”

“How You Gonna Act Like That” was a smash in its own right, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, powered by production from The Underdogs, which consisted of Damon Thomas and Harvey Mason Jr., the latter of whom is now better known as the CEO of the Recording Academy.

Cash Cobain’s rollout for the album has been about as slick as his sampling technique, consisting of the runaway success of his breakout single “Fisherrr” with Bay Swag and its Ice Spice-featuring remix, as well as a remix of Laila!’s standout TikTok favorite single “Not My Problem” featuring seemingly every rising rapper from New York alongside a bunch of blog rap faves. Cobain is currently supporting Ice Spice on her Y2K! tour, and likely enjoying the success of his debut album.

You can listen to Cash Cobain’s new single “Act Like” below, and watch the video above Friday at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

Play Cash Cobain is out now via Giant Music. You can check it out here.