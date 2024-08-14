New York rapper Cash Cobain‘s popularity has been skyrocketing all 2024. His breakout single, “Fisherrr,” attracted the attention of established superstar Ice Spice, who appeared on the remix and tapped Cobain as the opening act for her Y2K! tour; he’s garnered co-signs from even bigger artists like J. Cole and Don Toliver; he appeared on the XXL Freshman cover; and his new single, “Problems,” transforms TikTok star Laila!’s breakout hit into a 7-minute posse cut featuring 6lack, Big Sean, Fabolous, and more. As it turns out, he ain’t done yet.

Today, Cash announced the release of his new album, Play Cash Cobain. The LP is due to drop on August 23 via Giant Music with 20 tracks, including previously released singles “Fisherrr,” “Dunk Contest,” “Rump Punch,” and the newly released “Problems.” The cover art is quintessentially Cash Cobain, with a very of-the-moment photo of a young woman holding up her phone to her forehead, Heads Up-style, with a screen that reads “Play Cash Cobain” (as someone with a lot of DJ friends, don’t actually do this, though; most DJs hate it and are probably not going to play the song you want, especially if they already did). Check it out below.

Play Cash Cobain is due on 8/23 via Giant Music. You can find more information here.