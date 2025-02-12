Leave it to Cash Cobain to make two disparate sounds blend so sweetly as he does on his new single, “Trippin On A Yacht” with Bay Swag and Rob49. The New York producer has made a career of mashing up genres and bending them to his “sexy drill” paradigm; here, he takes inspiration from the regional sound that inspires guest rapper Rob49, blending hazy, relaxed drill production with the chattering chants of New Orleans bounce. With a sample of Big Freedia yammering away over a ghostly synth, the vibe evokes a really turnt up yoga class — or, I guess, chilling on a yacht.

“Trippin On A Yacht” constitutes Cash’s first drop of the year, but he hasn’t lost a step in the five months since he released his debut album Play Cash Cobain, picking up right where he left off as one of his city’s premiere producers and rappers. His Q1 breakout with “Fisherr” last year carried the remainder of 2024, with a XXL Freshman class selection, a remix of fellow breakout artist Laila!’s fan-favorite viral hit “Problem,” and a string of splashy guest appearances. With his 2025 off to a strong start, we’re looking forward to seeing what the next 10 months brings.

Listen to Cash Cobain’s “Trippin On A Yacht” with Bay Swag and Rob49 above.