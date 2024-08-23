The 5 Best Sample Moments On Cash Cobain’s ‘Play Cash Cobain’ Album

Cash Cobain is unstoppable in 2024. In recent years, few artists have created a lane for themselves and not only thrived in it, but had the music world jumping at opportunities to take part the way he has. Since the start of the year, Cobain has made an excellent case that sexy drill could stick around for good in hip-hop. His 2024 singles — “Dunk Contest,” “Fisherr,” “Rump Punch,” and “Problem” — have all been standout moments that stamped and elevated his position in the rap game. Now, he takes it a step further with the release of his debut album, Play Cash Cobain. The Bronx rapper and producer’s debut album is a 19-track promotion of daytime fun and nighttime debauchery. In short, it’s fun! Play Cash Cobain is a display of growth from Cobain, who rose to prominence by sampling R&B songs for his sexy drill record and earning a reputation as one of music’s horniest artist. While his sexy drill production thrives with or without a sample, Play Cash Cobain provides plenty of great sample moments. Here are the five best sample moments on Cash Cobain’s debut album Play Cash Cobain.

“Act Like” Sample: Tyrese’s “How You Gonna Act Like That” & Pop Smoke’s “For The Night” “Act Like” was one of the most anticipated songs from Cash Cobain’s album. The track was previously teased by Slizzy member Marni and other associates during a livestream, and fans like myself quickly latched themselves to the record. “Act Like” begins with a sample of the first verse from Tyrese’s 2002 track “How You Gonna Act Like That” before Cash’s sexy drill production arrives. Echoes of Tyrese singing “it seems like” play throughout the track before the chorus arrives and in comes an interpolation of Pop Smoke’s “For The Night.” Cash thrives at using just enough of the sample for the song he creates, and this is a great example of that. “All I Wanna Hear” Sample: Elephant Man’s “Pon de River, Pon de Bank” Jamaican dancehall singer Elephant Man’s most recognizable song is at the center of the third track on Cash Cobain’s debut album. “Pon de River, Pon de Bank,” an uptempo, high energy record, is slowed down for a more chill experience. On it, Cobain proves why he’s rap’s horniest artist with lines like “She said all I rap about is sex / I said, ‘That’s all I wanna hear,'” and “The other nickname for my d*ck is Jeff / It be Hardy.” This is what you get with the Cash Cobain experience and it’s a fun one to say the least. As for the sample, slowing down the keys on “Pon de River, Pon de Bank” is a simple yet very effective decision.

“CantSleep/DrunkInLuv” Sample: H-Town’s “Knockin’ Da Boots” Cash Cobain takes it back to 1993 with a sample of H-Town’s “Knockin’ Da Boots” for this song’s first half, “CantSleep.” Cash Cobain and H-Town both have the same energy, pursuing a foray into the bedroom. Once there, sleep is the last thing on the agenda as Cash suggests, but to H-Town’s point, “Knockin’ Da Boots” seems to be the priority. After introducing his song with a couple of lines from the hook of “Knockin’ Da Boots,” Cobain lets H-Town’s “good love” croons repeat in the background for the remainder of the song. “Dunk” Sample: Soulja Boy’s “Donk” In a rare upbeat moment from Cobain, the Bronx native takes on Soulja Boy’s “Donk” for “Dunk.” While the focus of Soulja Boy’s “Donk” is to praise a woman’s assets, Cobain’s “Dunk” incorporates the same bluntless to achieve his goal of ending the night with a woman. He gets the job done with the same drum pattern as Soulja Boy’s original track, and in the end, we get a new sample of how expansive Cobain’s artistry can be.