Central Cee is on a mission to prove you Can’t Rush Greatness with his new album, and in just a couple of months, he’ll take that mission worldwide with his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour. He’s announced the dates today; you can find tickets and more information here.
The tour announcement and dates come on the heels of the UK rapper’s new video for “Truth In The Lies” featuring Lil Durk. You can see the dates below.
Central Cee Can’t Rush Greatness Tour Dates
01/30 — London @ Koko
02/03 — New York @ Gramercy Theatre
04/01 — Oslo Spektrum
04/03 — Copenhagen @ Forum Black Box
04/05 — Hamburg @ Sporthalle
04/06 — Berlin @ Velodrom
04/08 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome
04/10 — Milan @ Fabrique
04/11 — Munich Zenith @ Die Kulturhalle
04/13 — Paris @ Accor Arena
04/15 — Dusseldorf @ Psd Bank Dome
04/16 — Brussels @ Forest National
04/18 — Birmingham @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
04/19 — Manchester @ Co Op Live
04/22 — Dublin @ 3arena
04/24 — London @ O2
04/27 — Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro
05/02 — Portland, WA @ Roseland Theater
05/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
05/11 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
05/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/15 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
05/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
05/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
05/24 — Toronto ON @ History
05/25 — Toronto ON @ History
05/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Paramount
05/29 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/31 — Boston, Ma @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
06/01 — Montréal, QC @ Mtelus
06/20 — Auckland @ Spark Arena
06/22 — Brisbane @ Entertainment Centre
06/25 — Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena
06/28 — Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena
07/02 — Perth @ RAC Arena