Central Cee is on a mission to prove you Can’t Rush Greatness with his new album, and in just a couple of months, he’ll take that mission worldwide with his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour. He’s announced the dates today; you can find tickets and more information here.

The tour announcement and dates come on the heels of the UK rapper’s new video for “Truth In The Lies” featuring Lil Durk. You can see the dates below.