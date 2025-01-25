According to recent reports, Lily Allen is currently a single woman. Sadly, after five years together the “Smile” singer and David Harbour have supposedly split. However, offers to swoop Allen up off the dating streets have already come flooding in.

During a sit down with Grazia UK‘s Lily Allen claimed that one of her romantic suitors was a fellow musician–rapper Central Cee. As Allen and podcast co-host Miquita Oliver played Who’s Most Likely To, the topic of private message became a point of chatter.

When the ladies spoke about direct messages (DMs) they received on social media, Allen said Central Cee supposedly made a move attempting to look in some sexual healing.

“It happens all the time,” said Allen.

While detailing the exchange, Allen said the brief conversation was void of any romance. Still, Central Cee’s intentions (although subtle) were quite clear. Central Cee alleged asked Allen about her whereabouts, writing: “Where you at?”

At the time, Allen was traveling out of London so a meetup was not possible. “I was like, ‘I’m in the departure lounge at Heathrow [Airport],” she said. “Sorry, next time.”

This prompted Oliver to ask: “What do you think he was looking for?”

Allen immediately said: “Punani, obviously.”

Watch Lily Allen’s appearance on Grazia UK here.