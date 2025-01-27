Last Friday, Central Cee released his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness after a year-long rollout that proved the truth in the titular aphorism. Of course, now that it’s out, he’s putting the same amount of effort into his awareness campaign.

In the video for “Truth In The Lies,” Cee hits the Paris streets for some high-end shopping alongside the song’s featured artist, Lil Durk. From sharing lush meals to playing FIFA in a luxury hotel room, the two rappers enjoy their wealth, despite Durk’s ongoing legal troubles.

Central Cee kicked off the rollout for Can’t Rush Greatness in May with the release of his video for “Band4Band” with Lil Baby. He continued to promote the album through features with Ice Spice and Asake, as well as releasing “Moi” with Raye — although the song didn’t make the final album.

He really started promoting in earnest with some help from fellow Londoner (by way of Atlanta) 21 Savage, who appeared in the video for “GBP” and then dropped the video for “Limitless” just ahead of the album’s release.

Watch Central Cee’s “Truth In The Lies” video featuring Lil Durk above.

Can’t Rush Greatness is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.