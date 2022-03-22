Chance The Rapper is teasing new music set for release this Thursday. The Chicagoan dropped two clips on Instagram and Twitter, each containing previews of a new single called “Child Of God.”

The first clip sees a close-up of Chance’s face, shouting his signature “igh” ad lib, before a screen reading the text “Child Of God” appears. The next screen reveals a release date of March 24. According to the post’s caption, the new song features Naila Opiangah and Moses Sumney.

In a second clip, shared today, a woman is seen painting as Chance stands in the background. Set to the same instrumental, we once again hear the “igh” and see the “Child Of God” text, along with the March 24 release date.

Earlier this month, Chance revealed a snippet of new music with Vic Mensa. He also dropped new songs with Supa Bwe and his SaveMoney crew, marking the latter’s first song in eight years. Last year, Chance collaborated with R&B legend Dionne Warwick on a ballad called “Nothing’s Impossible.”

Outside of music, Chance has teamed up with Ben & Jerry’s to drop Mint Chocolate Chance, a mint chocolate-flavored ice cream filled with chunks of brownies. A percentage of sales of Mint Chocolate Chance goes to Chance’s non-profit SocialWorks, aimed toward empowering Chicago youth through arts, education, and civic engagement, with additional programming focusing on education, homelessness, mental health, and performing and literary arts.