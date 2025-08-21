Chance The Rapper’s long-awaited album, Star Line, has finally arrived. The album is already garnering the sort of praise his first album, The Big Day, did not, with listeners proclaiming that the Chicago rapper is “back” — even though he never actually went anywhere.

The rollout continued today with a meditative video for “Just A Drop,” Chance’s reunion with New Orleans rapper Jay Electronica, and a return to the religious themes of their Coloring Book collab, “How Great.” The video sees Chance wandering the wilderness like Old Testament Hebrews as he implores the Man Upstairs for “just a drop of the blood.” It makes more sense if you grew up in Black church like Chance did, but it still displays his unparalleled rhyme prowess and undiminished chemistry between Chance and his collaborator, who recaps the trial of Jesus Christ in his own verse.

After canceling the tour for The Big Day back in 2019, Chance has announced his first official tour since then in support of Star Line. It kicks off in Houston on September 26th; you can find more info at Chance’s website.

Watch Chance The Rapper’s “Just A Drop” video above.

Star Line is out now via Chance The Rapper LLC. You can find more info here.