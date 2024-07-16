Can Chance The Rapper Recover Fans’ Goodwill?

When Chance The Rapper released his debut album, The Big Day, his inspirations — faith, fatherhood, newlywed bliss — were clear. Equally clear, however, was the fact that however happy with his life the Chicagoan had become, his fans were unhappy with the musical results.

To be fair, although many of the jokes about the album ran toward clowning Chance for his “wife guy” persona, five years later, the critiques have become more cohesive, focusing on the beat selection, unbalanced, overlong track listing, preponderance of ill-fitting guest stars (DaBaby appearing on “Hot Shower” feels especially egregious in hindsight), but mostly on the bars.

Because whether Chance is rapping about God or guns, acid or alimony, the one thing you could always depend on from his was top-notch lyrical constructions. Through his initial three-mixtape run (10 Day, the star-making Acid Rap, and the earth-shifting mainstream arrival Coloring Book), what defined Chance was his care and commitment to the craft of writing; for about a week or two in 2016, Chance was arguably poised to enter the same “top of the pyramid” rapper conversations as Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar — the so-called (recently disputed) Big Three.

In recent months, The Rapper has taken to releasing new singles again, ostensibly from the long-awaited follow-up to The Big Day, a concept project called Star Line Gallery. The singles — “Buried Alive,” “Together,” “Stars Out” — are notable in that while they’re conceptually not all that far off from the concerns of songs from The Big Day like “Eternal,” “5 Year Plan,” and “Zanies And Fools,” their reception from fans has been much more positive — if not reaching the commercial heights that Chance has seen in the past.

Which begs the question: Can Chance The Rapper get back in rap fans’ good graces?

The answer, like most things these days, might be more complicated than it seems. While fans seem more receptive to the mature lyrical themes that Chance has explored with his new releases, and have expressed interest in his recent production choices, it might not be as simple as dropping an album and watching the accolades roll in. Chance has gone through some major changes in both life and business since The Big Day, and they could affect the way his music is received the same way his circumstances did in 2019.

The biggest thing is, of course, that he has since divorced his wife Kirsten Corley. In a joint statement, the couple said, “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.” This leaves Chance in an interesting position; on one hand, fans who ridiculed his “wife guy” posturing may find “divorced guy” content more relatable — it worked recently for Anderson .Paak. On the other hand, there’s also a possibility that mining his personal life may leave fans wrong-footed — just look at the mixed reception to Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.