Can Chance The Rapper Recover Fans’ Goodwill?

When Chance The Rapper released his debut album, The Big Day, his inspirations — faith, fatherhood, newlywed bliss — were clear. Equally clear, however, was the fact that however happy with his life the Chicagoan had become, his fans were unhappy with the musical results.
To be fair, although many of the jokes about the album ran toward clowning Chance for his “wife guy” persona, five years later, the critiques have become more cohesive, focusing on the beat selection, unbalanced, overlong track listing, preponderance of ill-fitting guest stars (DaBaby appearing on “Hot Shower” feels especially egregious in hindsight), but mostly on the bars.
Because whether Chance is rapping about God or guns, acid or alimony, the one thing you could always depend on from his was top-notch lyrical constructions. Through his initial three-mixtape run (10 Day, the star-making Acid Rap, and the earth-shifting mainstream arrival Coloring Book), what defined Chance was his care and commitment to the craft of writing; for about a week or two in 2016, Chance was arguably poised to enter the same “top of the pyramid” rapper conversations as Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar — the so-called (recently disputed) Big Three.
In recent months, The Rapper has taken to releasing new singles again, ostensibly from the long-awaited follow-up to The Big Day, a concept project called Star Line Gallery. The singles — “Buried Alive,” “Together,” “Stars Out” — are notable in that while they’re conceptually not all that far off from the concerns of songs from The Big Day like “Eternal,” “5 Year Plan,” and “Zanies And Fools,” their reception from fans has been much more positive — if not reaching the commercial heights that Chance has seen in the past.
Which begs the question: Can Chance The Rapper get back in rap fans’ good graces?
The answer, like most things these days, might be more complicated than it seems. While fans seem more receptive to the mature lyrical themes that Chance has explored with his new releases, and have expressed interest in his recent production choices, it might not be as simple as dropping an album and watching the accolades roll in. Chance has gone through some major changes in both life and business since The Big Day, and they could affect the way his music is received the same way his circumstances did in 2019.
The biggest thing is, of course, that he has since divorced his wife Kirsten Corley. In a joint statement, the couple said, “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.” This leaves Chance in an interesting position; on one hand, fans who ridiculed his “wife guy” posturing may find “divorced guy” content more relatable — it worked recently for Anderson .Paak. On the other hand, there’s also a possibility that mining his personal life may leave fans wrong-footed — just look at the mixed reception to Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
However, the change that could affect the outcome of any future rollout plans more than any other aspect is Chance’s split with former manager Pat Corcoran. Corcoran was arguably a major factor in Chance’s rise to stardom; he was also, in Chance’s view, a big reason for his downfall, although he’s never said it in such uncertain terms. The fact remains, Chance, as an independent artist, must be strategic in how he uses his resources — which are much more limited than those of rappers who’ve had a similar level of mainstream popularity. He’s also re-entering the spotlight after major changes to the recording industry landscape.
His then-unprecedented deal with Apple Music to release and promote Coloring Book — which could be credited with much of its commercial success — has become old hat these days, and Apple Music’s influence has been diffused throughout any number of alternative streaming sources. More artists than ever are releasing albums to DSPs every week, so it’s harder to cut through the noise. Social media platforms have rejiggered their algorithms to favor video content, ads, and political vitriol, making it harder to build a groundswell or mount a widespread promotional campaign. And while Chance The Rapper has shown some aptitude for using TikTok, even its power to make stars has been diluted in past months thanks to big changes made by record labels and their licensing deals with the precariously politically positioned video platform.
Ironically, though, his independence could be his greatest asset in his attempt to make his comeback. While a similarly positioned major label artist could find themselves handcuffed to the label’s agenda and timetable — or public perception — Chance has the flexibility and agility to change tack when and how he needs to. He can choose singles that he likes, but if he notices fans responding to another one, he can pivot without having to drag an entire machine in a different direction. He also isn’t chained to expectations; a win for an independent artist looks a lot different than one for a major label tentpole with the futures of the whole roster riding on their success — for example, look at the success of former Chance collaborator Megan Thee Stallion’s recent release Megan.
But more than anything else, Chance has what he’s always had: A supremely gifted imagination and the dedication to channel that talent through his pen. As his new singles have shown — bolstered by three years of “writing exercises” released periodically alongside longtime friend Vic Mensa — Chance is still one of the best rappers in the world, outright. He’s still one of the best performers in hip-hop. At the end of the day, those are still the foremost skills, and no amount of situational shenanigans can take that away. When he does drop Star Line Gallery, fans can be reasonably well assured that they’ll be getting his best this time around.