The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is set for November 8, and recently, the telecast has started to come together. A bunch of names for artists participating in the show were just announced, and Chappell Roan is among them, to induct Cyndi Lauper. Roan is pretty pumped about it, too.

In a video, Roan says:

“I’m so excited to be inducting Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on November 8th. She has inspired me with her fashion, her hair, of course, her makeup, her music. I actually auditioned with ‘True Colors’ for America’s Got Talent when I was 13! I didn’t make it, but the song is still incredible [laughs]. I’m so excited, thank you for having me. Cyndi!”

Lauper herself responded in the comments section with a trio of kissy-face emojis. She previously wrote in response to her induction, “I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes. Aretha [Franklin], Tina [Turner], Chaka [Khan], Joni [Mitchell], Wanda [Jackson], to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”

Roan is part of a list of guests that also includes Avril Lavigne, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Bryan Adams, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Donald Glover, Elton John, En Vogue, Feist, Flea, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, Joe Perry, Killer Mike, Lisa Coleman, Maxwell, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Missy Elliott, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Raye, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Killers, and Twenty One Pilots.