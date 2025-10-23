Chappell Roan has long gone to bat for the LGBTQ+ community and now she is doing so in a really big way. Today (October 23), Roan announced The Midwest Princess Project, a new organization with the mission of supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities. Already, the fund has raised over $400,000.

Roan shared the news on Instagram today, writing:

“I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organization we’ve launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities! The Midwest Princess Project already raised over $400,000 at my Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows, and those funds will be donated to incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities. Outside of transaction fees to host the donation page and limited costs for my team to effectively manage the project, we have committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most. Follow and support our ongoing efforts by donating if you can at www.midwestprincessproject.org.”

Organizations that have benefitted so far include the Ali Forney Center and The LGBT Center in New York; Trans Wellness Center and TransLatin@ Coalition in Los Angeles; and The GLO Center and The Center Project in Missouri.

More information and links to donate are available on the Midwest Princess Project website.