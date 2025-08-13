Chappell Roan Has ‘No Idea What The Next Era Is’ For Her Music

In March, Chappell Roan declared that her next album probably isn’t coming any time soon, and she reiterated that point earlier this month. To really drive it home, she also just said that she doesn’t even really know what the album is going to be like.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Roan said:

“I think it’s a good ring on the ladder. Midwest Princess is her, but even though this next era, I don’t really know what it is, but ‘Subway’ is a very safe segue to it. But I just think that ‘The Giver,’ ‘Good Luck, Babe,’ ‘The Subway,’ they’re all kind of so different, so that’s why I’m just like, ‘I have no idea what the next era is.’ That’s the scary part of putting out new music and then people not liking it, because it’s not like the music you made before, and so it makes you scared to release stuff. Because you’re like, ‘Well, people aren’t ever going to like it as much as the first one’ and that’s the risk you take every single time.”

She also discussed her ideal songwriting routine, saying, “I’m waking up in the same bed, eating the same food in the morning time. Being in the same city, wearing the same [clothes], wearing my slippers. Just very basic. That’s just not a thing right now and it hasn’t been for a very long time. Because since I lived in Altadena and got displaced from the fires and have been living in Airbnbs for seven months, and I finally got a new place and I’ve only been there for 10 days. And then I came on this big tour. So it’s been a journey on, ‘How do I release music within the state of everything?'”

Watch the full interview above.