Despite telling fans her next album is “beyond far away” in a March interview, Chappell Roan has released two new singles in the months since: “The Giver” and “The Subway.” However, anyone thinking that this was a sign her original timeline was a little generous might be disappointed by her latest update.

In a new interview with Vogue published today, she gave a more detailed timeline that puts her next album a full presidential term away. As she explained, “The second project doesn’t exist yet. There is no album. There is no collection of songs…It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.”

“I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out,” she elaborated. “I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio.’ Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

Although that might be disappointing to hear, it doesn’t look like she’s planning on disappearing in that time. In July, she announced the dates for Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things, a string of pop-up mini-residencies in Los Angeles, New York, and her native Missouri.