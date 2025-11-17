Charli XCX is contributing some songs to the Wuthering Heights movie, which we’ve known for a little while now. Last week, though, she revealed that she’s actually doing an entire album.

Part of the project is last week’s “Chains Of Love,” which fans excitedly compared to the True Romance era. Now there’s a video, in which Charli finds herself laying on a long table in the middle of a ballroom. As she sings and dances, some surreal elements start to take over, which shift physics and reality.

Charli recently wrote of her experience making music for the movie:

“In early December 2024 I got a text from an unknown number that turned out to be Emerald Fennell. […] I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights and I suddenly began to feel… inspired. I was immersing myself in a story that was not my own, a story that was steeped in history, a story that had existed since 1847 (tysm Emily Brontë). [..] I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not? I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar.”

Watch the “Chains Of Love” video above.