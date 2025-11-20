Charli XCX recently said that she didn’t want to make a Brat tour documentary. Now, though, we have a new teaser trailer for her film The Moment and it does sort of look like one. (Be aware that the video has a lot of flashing lights.)

The teaser includes plenty of real-world footage, of moments like Charli performing on stage and sitting down for an interview on The Late Show. But, there are scripted bits as well, positioning the movie as blurring the line between reality and fiction.

The movie’s logline reads, “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

Charli recently spoke about her interest in movies, saying:

“As some of you may know I’m currently feeling more inspired by film than I am by music. Film is where my creative brain seems to be gravitating. I’m enjoying acting, I’m enjoying writing, I’m enjoying watching and I’m above all enjoying discovering a new craft. Those things feel really enriching and instinctual to me at the moment but also music is a limb I will probably never fully be able to cut from my body despite trying quite hard to do so at points.”

She also said of her eagerness to move on from Brat, “By the end of the process I sort of felt like I was squeezing blood from a stone, trying to get every last drop of liquid life out of an idea I had already been sat with for years prior. I still love her, don’t get me wrong but I was itching to move on and was simultaneously frustrated that I was so depleted that I couldn’t.”

Watch the The Moment teaser above.