Actor Donald Glover — aka musician Childish Gambino — shared a glimpse of his uber-exclusive Close Friends list on Instagram, and in so doing, may have given fans a clue about his next creative endeavors. The main thing he’s got in the works right now is a film, Bando Stone & The New World, along with its soundtrack, from which he’s dropped one single, “Lithonia.” Perhaps the four names included on his Close Friends are collaborators on one or the other.

The only four people in Donald’s Close Friends are: composer Ludwig Göransson, who has collaborated with Glover extensively in the past between gigs scoring films like Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, Creed I and II, and Turning Red, and shows like The Mandalorian; record producer Michael Uzowuru, who’s written and produced for Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, SZA, and Vince Staples, among others (including Gambino); and singers and former Uproxx cover stars Chlöe and Foushée. Glover worked with the former on his show Swarm, while Foushée would be a new collaborator, although her first brush with fame came from a rendition of Glover’s song “Redbone” on The Voice. Just what each of these folks will be doing with Gloverbino remains to be seen, but it’s probably a safe bet they contributed in some way to the Bando Stone soundtrack.

After releasing Bando Stone — the film and the album — on July 19, Glover’s hitting the road for his New World Tour.