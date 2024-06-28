Last night (June 27), Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) took to Instagram to surprise his fans: He shared a photo of two tickets to an IMAX screening of A Quiet Place: Day One and wrote, “Bando Stone trailer is coming tonight @imax.” Sure enough, a trailer for Glover’s Bando Stone And The New World movie aired in IMAX theaters last night.

It hasn’t been officially shared online yet, but fan-shot recordings have made the rounds online. The two-minute video starts with Bando Stone (Glover’s character) wandering around an empty post office before heading to an also-empty convenience store. There, he encounters a character played by Jessica Allain, who holds a gun in his face. Stone reveals he’s a famous singer, and later, he joins Allain’s character and a young girl (perhaps Allain’s daughter or sister). From there, the three try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world full of dangerous giant creatures.

In April, Glover shed some light on his upcoming plans. One of them is a soundtrack album for the Bando Stone movie, which he dubbed the “final” Childish Gambino album. He also announced Atavista, an album that has since been released.

Check out the Bando Stone And The New World trailer above.