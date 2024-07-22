Last Friday, July 19, Donald Glover retired Childish Gambino by releasing Bando Stone And The New World, billed as the final Childish Gambino album.

On Monday, July 22, Gambino’s official video for the Bando track “Lithonia” arrived.

The Jack Begert-directed video captures Gambino singing in a dark room about how “nobody gives a f*ck.” It seems like a relatively tame, grungy rock video for about 80 seconds. Then, it becomes obvious that everyone is teetering toward something drastic — tensions heightened so much sweat drips off their faces.

The truly shocking climax comes when Gambino gutturally screams and his eyes explode from his face. An onlooker’s face is covered in his blood, causing her to also scream wildly before he chases her through the woods.

Last week, Glover appeared on Hot Ones and explained why he’s leaving Childish Gambino behind.

“I always knew, like, Childish Gambino was like a character, on some level I wanted it to end,” he said. “I feel like the Childish Gambino character is almost like the boss from The Office. It’s like, yeah, that worked 10 years ago. It’s like, oh, it’s a little sad, but it’s also like, wow, the cycle kind of continues, which is great I think.”

Watch the “Lithonia” video above.