Donald Glover confirmed Bando Stone & The New World will be “the final Childish Gambino album,” and he released the official trailer in late June.
On Wednesday, July 17, Glover revealed the album’s full 17-song tracklist in collaboration with Spotify.
The tracklist features Amaarae, Chlöe, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, Legend, Fousheé, Khruangbin, and Yeat. “Lithonia” arrived on July 2, and “In The Night” featuring Amaarae and Smith was released earlier this week.
“The problem is we’re not having enough fun,” Glover said during an Instagram Live session last month. “OK, so, this rollout that’s coming, it’s like, mostly about fun. I’m trying to have fun because I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun.”
See the full Bando Stone & The New World tracklist and Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour below.
Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone & The New World Tracklist
1. “H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT TO F7Y” Feat. Amaarae
2. “Lithonia”
3. “Survive” Feat. Chlöe
4. “Steps Beach”
5. “Got To Be”
7. “Real Love”
8. “In The Night” Feat. Jorja Smith & Amaarae
9. “Yoshinoya”
10. “Can You Feel Me” Feat. Legend
11. “No Excuses”
12. “Cruisin'” Feat. Yeat
13. “We Are God”
14. “Running Around” Feat. Fousheé
15. “Dadvocate”
16. “Happy Survival” Feat. Khruangbin
17. “A Place Where Love Goes”
Childish Gambino’s 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The New World Tour
08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *
08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #
11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #
11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #
11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #
11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #
11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #
11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #
11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #
11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #
12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #
* with Willow
# with Amaarae