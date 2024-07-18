Donald Glover confirmed Bando Stone & The New World will be “the final Childish Gambino album,” and he released the official trailer in late June.

On Wednesday, July 17, Glover revealed the album’s full 17-song tracklist in collaboration with Spotify.

The tracklist features Amaarae, Chlöe, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, Legend, Fousheé, Khruangbin, and Yeat. “Lithonia” arrived on July 2, and “In The Night” featuring Amaarae and Smith was released earlier this week.

“The problem is we’re not having enough fun,” Glover said during an Instagram Live session last month. “OK, so, this rollout that’s coming, it’s like, mostly about fun. I’m trying to have fun because I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun.”

See the full Bando Stone & The New World tracklist and Childish Gambino’s The New World Tour below.