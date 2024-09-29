On July 29, the hip-hop community was gutted to learn that legendary musician and actor Chino XL had died at the age of 50.

Given the late “Hell Song” rapper’s documented history of tending to his physical health supporters couldn’t imagine that he pass so suddenly. Many entertainers including Joe Budden and Page Kennedy expressed their shock with touching tributes.

Now, Chino XL’s family have bravely come out to reveal his cause of death. In a statement Chino XL’s shared that he tragically committed suicide. “With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life,” read the statement. “It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive.”

According to HipHopDX, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office documented the details of Chino XL’s suicide as asphyxia resulted by ligature hanging.

Chino XL’s surviving daughters reflected highly on their father legacy after announcing his death. “Our father had many titles,” they wrote. “King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”