Drake is a somewhat active Instagram user, usually sharing at least a few posts a month. A common theme throughout them is the regular inclusion of selfies. Specifically, selfies in which Drake tends to go for a pouted-lip look. For his latest post, Drake has decided to have some fun with that fact.

The new gallery post includes a Drake mirror selfie, photos of Duke Dennis and Joe Budden, and two more Drake selfies. He captioned the post, “I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face it’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see.”

Budden has not been shy when it comes to commenting about Drake. In May, for example, he said of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud, “The most important line in this battle starts to come true, which is [Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ lyric] ‘It’s not just me. I’m what the culture is feeling.’ The industry is sending a clear-cut message that you have worn out your welcome. This is not a Kendrick just West Coast thing. They just went out and tapped [Kendrick] on the shoulder like, ‘Big dawg, help.’ This is not just coincidentally we are all mad at Drake’s success and we are acting out. This is bigger than that is all I’m saying.”