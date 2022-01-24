Ever since the Bailey sisters, Chloe X Halle, got separate social media accounts, they’ve been distinguishing themselves in different ways. While Halle, the younger sister and the star of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 1989 classic The Little Mermaid, has posted more wholesome content (sweet potato pies!) and acoustic covers of pop hits on her bass (check out her rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep“), Chloe has been promoting her upcoming solo album with snippets and high-fashion photoshoots. However, the one thing they still have in common is those covers, with Chloe taking on tracks like Adele’s “Easy On Me.”

Chloe’s latest cover, however, might be the most impressive one yet, as she takes on soul icon Minnie Riperton’s 1974 classic “Lovin’ You.” Along with its post-chorus “la la la” breakdown, the single is notorious for Riperton’s whistle-tone ad-lib, which few singers can hit. Well, we can now consider Chloe among those elite vocalists, as she reaches for the heavens, nailing the sky-high note the song is famous for and setting Twitter abuzz.

Even Chloe herself seems impressed by the achievement, commenting on Twitter, “when you hit a note you’ve been waiting to hit your whole life.” Just try not to think about this rendition being inspired by her rumored beau Gunna, with whom she was seen holding hands recently — although they’ve both denied being in a relationship. It’ll knock their recent collaboration on DS4EVER — and all their future songs — into a whole new, dizzying context.

Check out Chloe’s cover of “Lovin’ You” above.