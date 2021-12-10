Earlier this year, months before she released her debut single “Have Mercy,” Chloe showed off her impressive vocals by covering a series of tracks from the past and present. After a break from doing so, the singer returns with a passionate cover of Adele’s “Easy On Me.” Chloe shows no issue in being able to take on the difficult track. In addition to once again impressing with her vocals, Chloe also added some whistle notes and quality vocals runs to make her rendition of the former No. 1 song all that much better.

Chloe’s rendition of “Easy On Me” joins previous covers she’s delivered in 2021. They include Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” which left the rapper smiling from ear to ear. She also took on Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” and Drake’s “Marvin’s Room.” All of that was great promotion for Chloe’s “Have Mercy,” which arrived in September. She later performed the song at the MTV VMAs, on The Tonight Show With Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the 2021 AMAs.

The singer is also working on her debut project which she spoke about in August. “I’m wrapping it up with such bad-b*tch energy,” he said to Billboard, adding, that it’s “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.”

You can watch Chloe cover “Easy On Me” above.

