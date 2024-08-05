Uproxx cover star Chlöe wants her music to step for itself. Today (August 5), the “Have Mercy” singer announced her sophomore album’s official title and release date.

Over on her official X (formerly Twitter) profile, Chlöe shared the news with her followers by way of a steamy vacation photo. She seemingly confirmed that the enticing neon visual was the forthcoming project’s official cover art, as she wrote: “A storm is coming. Trouble In Paradise, 8/9 🌊.”

a storm is coming.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE 8/9 🌊 pic.twitter.com/D6hcIDnmGc — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 5, 2024

While most supporters were excitement for the reveal, others shared their concerns over Chlöe’s decision to forgo a traditional rollout.

NO CHLOE WE NEED ANOTHER SINGLE BEFORE THE ALBUM RELEASE pic.twitter.com/7KVcbf8IKw — echo🪞 (@ECHOESmirrors) August 5, 2024

girl im one of ur biggest fans but releasing the whole damn album while the singles are flopping? FYS? no mv, no promo, no radio, no one even knows the song. idk which one is the lead single between this and Boy Bye. and i really hoped Boy Bye to blow up cuz it’s so good

1/2 — Rolayor Khris | K,XOXO 💘 (@rolayorkhris21) August 5, 2024

but nothing happened cuz the label sabotage and lack of promo. so this time @ColumbiaRecords u better do your job and give this girl a better rollout it’s what she deserves and i want to see her perform at the #VMAs .hope this album comes with great single choices and more promos — Rolayor Khris | K,XOXO 💘 (@rolayorkhris21) August 5, 2024

But in the singer’s eyes, this isn’t a worry she shares with her Clovers (super fans). Although the tracklist hasn’t been revealed, over on the upcoming album’s pre-save webpage the music video for her past song “Boy Bye” is prominently embedded, a record Chlöe has spoken at length about.