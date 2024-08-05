Chloe Bailey 2024 BET Awards (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

Chlöe’s Second Album ‘Trouble In Paradise’ Finally As A Release Date, As Well An Enticing Neon Cover Art

Uproxx cover star Chlöe wants her music to step for itself. Today (August 5), the “Have Mercy” singer announced her sophomore album’s official title and release date.

Over on her official X (formerly Twitter) profile, Chlöe shared the news with her followers by way of a steamy vacation photo. She seemingly confirmed that the enticing neon visual was the forthcoming project’s official cover art, as she wrote: “A storm is coming. Trouble In Paradise, 8/9 🌊.”

While most supporters were excitement for the reveal, others shared their concerns over Chlöe’s decision to forgo a traditional rollout.

But in the singer’s eyes, this isn’t a worry she shares with her Clovers (super fans). Although the tracklist hasn’t been revealed, over on the upcoming album’s pre-save webpage the music video for her past song “Boy Bye” is prominently embedded, a record Chlöe has spoken at length about.

Also, the songwriter’s Instagram feed served as a hint as to her creative direction this go around. While her risqué vacation flicks received all the attention, clips of her hard at work let the public into her next musical era beyond her solo debut, In Pieces.

Trouble In Paradise is out 8/9 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.

