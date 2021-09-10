After weeks of anticipation, Chloe Bailey’s long-awaited debut solo single is finally here, arriving with an exciting video. Chloe shined as a part of a duo with sister Halle, but now it’s time for her to impress as a solo act, something she looks to do with her brand new single, “Have Mercy.” Chloe shows off her dance moves and twerking abilities as a cast of guys watch in awe. The singer is also accompanied by a group of female dancers that keep up with her and seductive moves.

Chloe impressed for years through music and on the small screen in shows like Freeform’s Grown-ish. An excellent example of Chloe’s musical talents came last year with the release of last year’s Ungodly Hour as a part of the Chloe X Halle duo.

“Have Mercy” will appear on the singer’s upcoming album and prior to the track’s release, Chloe delivered an update on the project and teased what kind of music fans can expect to hear on it. “It’s 90% done,” she said about the project, adding that the album “is definitely more pop.” “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me,” she continued. “It has been fun finding my voice.”

You can watch the video for “Have Mercy” above.