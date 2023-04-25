Chlöe is celebrating the recent release of her debut solo album In Pieces with an exciting tour. It kicked off earlier this month in Chicago, where she didn’t hesitate to confront critics: “F*ck what the f*ck anybody wanna f*ckin’ say,” she said onstage.

In Atlanta on Sunday night (April 23), the audience was in for a special treat. To spice up her performance, the “How Does It Feel” singer brought out her sister and fellow Chloe X Halle member Halle Bailey, who’s been in the spotlight as well for her role in The Little Mermaid. The Bailey siblings performed their 2020 songs “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It” together, looking happier than ever.

Chlöe shared a grateful post to social media about the “magical” night.

“ATL love yall so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I got to reunite with my best friend on stage and even have my own national day now (Chloe Day April 22nd) each night on tour has been so magical.”

Just last week, the two reunited on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam and sang a medley of breakup anthems, including Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” and Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”

Watch the pair play “Ungodly Hour” above and “Do It” below.