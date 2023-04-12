It appears that starring in Swarm has perhaps given Chlöe some new insight into dealing with fan negativity online. Or maybe, now that her debut solo album <em>In Pieces is finally out, she’s just done playing nice. Whatever the reason, the 25-year-old singer has been much more vocal about calling out her haters lately and carried that defiant energy into the first night of her In Pieces Tour.

Fans shared their photos of the concert, capturing a background featuring a sampling of the critical comments that Chlöe has received over the past several months, including such missives as “Why is her ass always out?” and “She doesn’t know who she is.” In addition to performing in defiance of these criticisms, she apparently also returned to the stage after performing for an encore of sorts in which she shared her explicative-laden thoughts on the subject at hand.

“F*ck what the f*ck anybody wanna f*ckin’ say,” she snarled. “They can kiss my Black ass.”

Beyoncé (2013) vs Chloe (2023), addressing their haters and rumors on sold out tours is probably my favorite thing rn pic.twitter.com/x5RHpB8gyB — SAI ✰ (@sairusbliss1) April 12, 2023

The In Pieces Tour was incredible!!! You did such an awesome job boo!! 😘💚@ChloeBailey had to let y’all mfs know stop playing on her name! pic.twitter.com/aLafNKPHy3 — Bad Bitch Renaissance 🐝 (@JayTheeA) April 12, 2023

Never forget: Chloe X Halle are from Atlanta, Georgia. They do not play that.

Despite a seemingly lukewarm fan reception for In Pieces, the album still reached the Billboard 200 and as the videos show, she’s still got plenty of support in her corner, regardless of the social media perception. After removing social media from her phone, it seems Chlöe isn’t just “clearer” as she put it, but freer to say exactly what she thinks, online backlash be damned.