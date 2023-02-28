The era of Chlöe is officially upon us. Next month, she will release her much-anticipated debut solo album, In Pieces. Weeks after, she will embark on the In Pieces tour.

The In Pieces tour will see Chlöe take the stage in 11 North American cities, including Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Fans can purchase tickets now (here) using the pre-sale code PRAY. General on-sale for the tour begins this Friday.

In addition to music, Chlöe has been throwing herself into more acting roles. Next month, she will star on Prime Video’s new thriller series, Swarm, which explores the dark side of fandom. Last year, she spoke with us about her upcoming role in a comedy film called Praise This.

“It’s been super exciting being able to throw myself into another role or character,” said Bailey. “Any unhealed pieces of me I get to heal through them. It’s like another way of storytelling, like how I do with music.”

You can see the list of the In Pieces tour dates below.

04/11 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/14 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/17 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/20 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/25 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/26 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 — Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

05/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-save it here.