There’s Trouble In Paradise, but Chloe X Halle fans are probably more than happy to hear it, as the new album from Chlöe, the older half of the sister act, finally reunites with her younger sibling Halle on the standout track, “Want Me.” A wistful track that finds the duo pondering one of life’s most relatable phenomena (“why is it the ones we don’t want that want us?”) over a downtempo beat composed of a simple guitar loop complimented by finger snaps.

“Want Me” represents the first time the sisters have released a record together since 2020, when they released their breakout sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, which launched them into the upper echelons of stardom. Since then, they’ve both embarked on successful, but disparate solo careers, with Chlöe delving into more grown-up material with her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in 2021, and eventually releasing her first solo album, In Pieces, last year.

Halle, meanwhile, took a seemingly more wholesome route after securing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake, then landing a vital role in the musical Color Purple film. Halle kicked off 2024 with the announcement of the birth of her baby Halo, and while she’s released a solo track of her own, she also decided to take a break from being in the public eye to regroup after admitting to having “severe” postpartum depression.

You can listen to “Want Me” above.

Trouble In Paradise is out now via Parkwood. You can find more info here.