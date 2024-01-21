2023 belonged to the Bailey sisters. Both Uproxx cover star Chlöe and Halle Bailey accomplished considerable career feats in their solo pursuits. For Chlöe, that included hitting the road for her first solo headlining tour, dropping her debut studio album In Pieces, and appearing in several film and TV projects. Halle’s resume was also quite impressive.

Before welcoming her son with DDG, Halle starred in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple. She even snagged a Grammy nomination for her debut solo single, “Angel.” With both siblings swamped with professional opportunities, fans have let go of the idea of a Chloe X Halle reunion. However, not all hope is lost. On January 20, during a TikTok livestream, Chlöe teased that the supporters’ wish had been granted.

When asked by a user when the duo would release new music, Chlöe quickly answered, “Soon.”

Shortly after dropping their sophomore studio album, Ungodly Hour, the siblings broke the news to fans that they would be taking a hiatus. With Halle hard at work on her forthcoming solo album, it’s hard to say how a reunion would fit into the plans. Maybe instead of an entire project from the duo, Chlöe is hinting about a one-off track on Halle’s upcoming project. Either way, fans can’t wait until it becomes tangible.