In today’s ultra-connected world, it’s important to unplug sometimes. This is especially true for artists and other public figures, whose social media allows them to stay in contact with fans, but also exposes them to thousands of criticisms and myriad distractions from their respective crafts.

Halle Bailey knows this, and is giving herself a break from social media for a while, as she told fans on Twitter (never calling it “X”). But, there’s good news, too: She’ll only be gone until August, and when she returns, it’ll be with new music.

“hey guys. i am going to go away for a few weeks, will be offline,” she wrote. “just need a break from everyone. will be back with new music in august. xo.”

The actress and singer has plenty of reason to take that break. In April, she admitted to having “severe postpartum depression” after the birth of her son Halo, just a month after releasing the new single “In Your Hands” to less-than-enthusiastic reception from fans. She was also encouraged to ignore social media by her sister Chloe during her pregnancy, and perhaps that strategy proved effective enough to encourage her to do it again. Meanwhile, as fans, we’ll be looking forward to August with plenty of curiosity about what she plans to do next.