At the top of 2024, Halle Bailey revealed that she had given birth to Halo, her and DDG’s first child. Motherhood is a beautiful thing, but it’s not always easy. Bailey is going through a rough patch with it at the moment, as she has opened up about experiencing “severe, severe” postpartum depression.

As People notes, in a video that Bailey recently shared on Instagram, she speaks about what she’s going through, saying, “I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out.”

She later added, “Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body. I feel like a completely different person. When I look in the mirror, I just feel like I’m in a whole new body. Like, I don’t know who I am.”

Bailey also said, “Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was. Now going through it, it almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air.”

She concluded, “Even though you may look up to certain people and you think that they are celebrities, and they appear it have it all together, you never know what somebody else is going through, especially someone who just had a baby literally.”