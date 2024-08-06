Uproxx cover star Chlöe made waves yesterday (August 5) when she shared the aquatic cover art for her upcoming album, Trouble In Paradise. As the project’s August 9 release date gets closer, Chlöe has unveiled the tracklist.

The tune on the 16-track album that most immediately stands out is “Want Me,” which features sister Halle Bailey and is therefore essentially a Chloe x Halle reunion. Also featured on the album are Ty Dolla Sign, Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, and Jeremih.

Fans have been waiting for this album for a few months now, as Chlöe announced the project at Coachella in April. As the tracklist indicates, Chlöe’s recently singles “FYS” and “Boy Bye” do indeed appear on the album.

Meanwhile, Chlöe unveiled some other new music last month via an appearance on Tinashe’s “Nasty Girl” remix.

Check out the Trouble In Paradise tracklist below.