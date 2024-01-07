Halle Bailey & DDG Welcomed Their First Child

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey and “Way Too Petty” rapper DDG’s relationship have been online detective’s favorite hobby. Due to the unwanted attention and often negative criticism they’ve accrued, the pair have attempted to throw the public off their trail. They even appear to have fed reporters claims that they had broken up.

Eventually they made it clear that they were, in fact, still an item with a string of baecation photos across their respective social media pages. Another lingering rumor was that the couple was expecting their first child. DDG attempted to dismiss the online batter by recording a trolling video featuring a baby doll and even a younger family member. However, on Saturday, January 6, after weeks of speculation, the pair confirmed that they did in fact welcome their first child together.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” wrote Bailey in an Instagram post. “Welcome to the world, my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

“My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo,” penned DDG in an upload of his own.

The picture shared by the first-time parents showed the newborn grasping onto their fingers, with a custom engraved gold bracelet revealing his name.