The Billboard Women In Music Awards took place last night (March 1), using Women’s History Month as a reason to celebrate women in the music industry. A spotlight was on Chlöe, who’s releasing her new album In Pieces soon as well as taking it out on a tour. She was on hand to present Latto with the Powerhouse Award.

“We just need the opportunities,” she said when asked in a red carpet interview how the industry could help women producers. “I definitely think there’s a lot more than who are given opportunities. The reason I got into producing as a young girl was because for sis and I, no producers wants to produce things for a 12- and 10-year-old. So I took matters into my own hands. I always loved math and science and had been a huge nerd with that, so it was fun combining my love of technology and music together. I executive-produced my album dropping in a month and there’s only two songs I didn’t produce.”

Unfortunately, Chlöe has also been at the center of criticism for having a Chris Brown feature for the track “How Does It Feel” on her new album due to his history of harassment, battery, sexual assault, and more. That song is out now as a single.

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.