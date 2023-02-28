Latto proudly sings about being every man’s fantasy, but in her latest TikTok video, she makes it clear her heart only belongs to one man. As the Grammy Award nominee enjoys some downtime before returning to the road on tour this spring, the “Big Energy” rapper put her cooking skills on full display. While preparing a soul food Sunday spread for her mystery man, fans flooded the comment section to inquire about her boo.

Some users even took it a step further to congratulate fellow rapper 21 Savage for locking down a partner that could prepare such lavish dishes. However, Latto chimed in to deny that she was dating 21 Savage, let alone cooking for him.

Latto isn’t the only party denying the claims, on a Clubhouse session back in December, Savage also denied he and the “Another Nasty Song” rapper were a thing, saying, “I’ve been hot for a long time. I don’t do all the antics and sh*t. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend.”

The pair have maintained that they only have a professional relationship seen in their collaboration on Latto’s song “Wheelie.” However, fans aren’t buying it after Latto tattooed the word “Sheyaa” behind her ear earlier this month, which is 21’s legal first name (Sheyaa Bin Abarham-Joseph).