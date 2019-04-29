HBO

Game Of Thrones is virtually all anybody can talk about right now, and the HBO show is huge among the music community as well. A bunch of musicians have even found their way onto the show, the most (in)famous example being Ed Sheeran’s cameo. A new episode aired this weekend, and viewers who were watching very carefully may have noticed that Chris Stapleton made it onto the program.

Stapleton’s cameo was a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment: He played a Wildling-turned-White-Walker, and he is shown very briefly laying on the ground as Jon Snow attempts to charge the Night King outside of Winterfell. Stapleton’s wife Morgane Stapleton posted a clip of the scene, pausing for the quick moment that Stapleton can be seen on screen.

Stapleton is a big fan of the show and was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it, saying, “I was like, you know, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down. They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way.”

He also spoke about what it was like on set, saying that he went through a bit of training for the part: “They knew we weren’t actors. So the direction was basically, we’re going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes. And they trained us on how White Walkers are supposed to stand up and move when they’re first waking up. We had a crash course in that.”

Watch Stapleton’s Game Of Thrones cameo above.