Here Is Ciara’s ‘Out Of This World’ Tour Setlist

Ciara’s setlist for Missy Elliott’s Out Of This World tour includes classic hits like “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” and “Promise,” but also debuts a few new potential fan favorites like “Wind It Up” and “Run It Up.” The surprise star of The Color Purple musical film seems to be working on a new project, and might be giving it a test drive as she opens for her fellow legend, Missy Elliott.

You can see the setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

01. “Goodies”

02. “Get Up”

03. “Oh”

04. “Wind It Up”

05. “Ride”

06. “Body Party”

07. “Promise”

08. “Run It Up”

09. “I Bet”

10. “So What” (Field Mob cover)

11. “Drop Your Love”

12. “How We Roll”

13. “Like a Boy”

14. “1, 2 Step”

15. “Level Up”