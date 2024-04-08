It’s utterly bonkers to think that this is the case but, despite Missy Eliott‘s status as one of the undisputed GOATs of the rap world, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee has not had her own headlining tour in nearly two decades. That’s about to change, though, as the Virginia Beach legend has just announced her first-ever headlining tour, Out Of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience, which kicks off on Independence Day and will be supported by fellow groundbreaker Busta Rhymes (replacing his canceled Blockbusta Tour), frequent collaborator Ciara, and of course, her longtime production partner Timbaland.

A presale for Verizon subscribers begins Tuesday, April 9, with additional presales throughout the week. The general sale starts on Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time. You can get more information at missy-elliott.com. See below for the full tour dates.