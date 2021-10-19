While the lyrics on “Ex For A Reason” are vindictive, the beat for the new single is upbeat and fun, so naturally, Summer Walker’s video for the Still Over It single splits the difference between these two moods. Ultimately, though, it settles on a carefree note as the Atlanta singer hangs out with her girl JT preparing for a wild house party complete with a stripper pole, a strong sisterhood vibe, and a slightly incompetent DJ who barely manages not to ruin the festivities.

Summer’s been rolling out Still Over It, the aptly titled follow-up to her 2019 debut Over It, over the past month, announcing its imminent release after skipping the BET Hip-Hop Awards, then sharing a trailer and a tracklist teasing a narrative structure for the album and its songs that reflects on the past two years and shares Summer’s triumphs and troubles with love, relationships, and learning to value herself over her bond with a man.

Walker certainly has enough material to tell a compelling, soapy story full of twists and turns. From having her first child to starting her own label — not to mention, the various drama she’s had with ex London On Da Track — Summer’s seen her share of life changes over the last two years. Fans will finally get a window into those changes on November 5.

Watch the “Ex For A Reason” video above.