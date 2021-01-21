BRS Kash is gearing up for the release of his debut mixtape Kash Only, but the rapper has already made a name for himself with the viral track “Throat Baby.” The song, which he recently performed for an edition of UPROXX Sessions, amassed over nine million streams on Spotify alone and put him on the radar for hip-hop fans everywhere. Further teasing his debut project, Kash shared a steamy remix of “Throat Baby” featuring heavy-hitters DaBaby and City Girls.

DaBaby opens with his verse on the remix, delivering clever bars about receiving oral sex inside a Lowe’s department store. After Kash’s chorus comes in, Young Miami and JT offer up their lyrics at the song’s close, with both of the rappers sharing confident lines about their sexual endeavors.

Alongside the remix’s release, Kash revealed that DaBaby and City Girls’ version will show up on the official Kash Only tracklist, which is slated for a release Friday. While he’s just shared the audio for now, Kash said he plans on celebrating his debut mixtape’s release with an official video to DaBaby and City Girls’ “Throat Baby” remix.

Listen to BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby” remix with DaBaby and City Girls above.

Kash Only is out 1/22 via Team Litty/LVRN/Interscope. Pre-order it here.