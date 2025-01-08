It’s been kind of a while since Uproxx last covered new music from noise-rap clique clipping. Of course, since then, the group’s rapper, Daveed Diggs, has been fairly busy with his acting career, appearing in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey and the Golden Globe-winning indie film Nickel Boys, as well as a bunch of TV shows as a voice actor.

However, it appears the group is back; after releasing “Run It” and “Keep Pushing” last year, they’ve announced their new album today. Dead Channel Sky is inspired by the themes and sounds of the cyberpunk oeuvre, with today’s single, “Change The Channel,” exemplifying the project’s dedication to hard-hitting techno production. It’s a decided departure from their usual, industrial-sounding production, but no less high-concept and left-of-center for contemporary rap styles, but what remains consistent is Diggs’ dedication to proving that he can rap on anything. His labyrinthine rhyme construction sounds just as good here as on any of their prior stuff — and truth be told, the new sonic direction is probably as palatable for mainstream audiences as they’ve ever been. Think the soundtracks for the Blade movies and you’re in the ballpark.

You can listen to “Change The Channel” above.

Dead Channel Sky is out 3/14 on Sub Pop.