Earlier this week, Pusha T announced that his upcoming fourth solo album would be titled It’s Almost Dry. The announcement came after he and Jay-Z reconnected for “Neck And Wrist,” their first track since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Guest verses from Jay-Z are not the easiest to come by nowadays, so it’s a testament to the talent and respect Pusha has in the game that he’s been able to snag two in a little over a half-decade. The song serves as a strong follow-up to “Diet Coke,” the lead single from It’s Almost Dry. During a recent appearance on Desus and Mero, Pusha opened up about the collaboration.

“It all happens over email. This is the wildest part, I’ll have a beat, and I’ll be like, ‘This is crazy,” he said during the sit-down. “I’ll say everything I can say crazy to it, and I’m like, ‘Man, who belongs on this beat.'” He continued, “So it’s like, I record it and send it to him. And he hit me back, whether it’s emojis or… I think he said, ‘What the hell do you want me to say to this?’ I know I can count on him to say things I just can’t say. He lives… Bro, [it’s] a different level.”

In addition to dropping “Neck And Wrist” and sharing his next album’s title, Pusha T also revealed the tour dates in support of It’s Almost Dry. The string of shows will begin at the end of May and continue through mid-June with more dates to be announced.

You can watch Push T’s full interview in the video above.