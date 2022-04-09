pusha-t.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Pusha T Opens Up About Collaborating With Jay-Z: ‘I Can Count On Him To Say Things I Just Can’t Say’

by: InstagramTwitter

Earlier this week, Pusha T announced that his upcoming fourth solo album would be titled It’s Almost Dry. The announcement came after he and Jay-Z reconnected for “Neck And Wrist,” their first track since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Guest verses from Jay-Z are not the easiest to come by nowadays, so it’s a testament to the talent and respect Pusha has in the game that he’s been able to snag two in a little over a half-decade. The song serves as a strong follow-up to “Diet Coke,” the lead single from It’s Almost Dry. During a recent appearance on Desus and Mero, Pusha opened up about the collaboration.

“It all happens over email. This is the wildest part, I’ll have a beat, and I’ll be like, ‘This is crazy,” he said during the sit-down. “I’ll say everything I can say crazy to it, and I’m like, ‘Man, who belongs on this beat.'” He continued, “So it’s like, I record it and send it to him. And he hit me back, whether it’s emojis or… I think he said, ‘What the hell do you want me to say to this?’ I know I can count on him to say things I just can’t say. He lives… Bro, [it’s] a different level.”

In addition to dropping “Neck And Wrist” and sharing his next album’s title, Pusha T also revealed the tour dates in support of It’s Almost Dry. The string of shows will begin at the end of May and continue through mid-June with more dates to be announced.

You can watch Push T’s full interview in the video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×